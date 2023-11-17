Week 12 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Massachusetts
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:06 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The college football slate in Week 12, which includes the UMass Minutemen squaring off against the Liberty Flames, should provide some fireworks for fans watching from Massachusetts.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Massachusetts on TV This Week
Boston College Eagles at Pittsburgh Panthers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Thursday, November 16
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Pittsburgh (-3)
Georgetown Hoyas at Holy Cross Crusaders
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Fitton Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Harvard Crimson at Yale Bulldogs
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Yale Bowl
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
Duquesne Dukes at Merrimack Warriors
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Duane Stadium
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
UMass Minutemen at No. 25 Liberty Flames
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Williams Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Liberty (-27.5)
LIU Post Pioneers at Stonehill Skyhawks
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: W.B. Mason Stadium
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.