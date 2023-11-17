The college football slate in Week 12, which includes the UMass Minutemen squaring off against the Liberty Flames, should provide some fireworks for fans watching from Massachusetts.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Massachusetts on TV This Week

Boston College Eagles at Pittsburgh Panthers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Thursday, November 16

Thursday, November 16 Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Pittsburgh (-3)

Georgetown Hoyas at Holy Cross Crusaders

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Fitton Field

Fitton Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Harvard Crimson at Yale Bulldogs

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Yale Bowl

Yale Bowl TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Duquesne Dukes at Merrimack Warriors

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Duane Stadium

Duane Stadium TV Channel: NEC Front Row

UMass Minutemen at No. 25 Liberty Flames

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Williams Stadium

Williams Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Liberty (-27.5)

LIU Post Pioneers at Stonehill Skyhawks

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: W.B. Mason Stadium

W.B. Mason Stadium TV Channel: NEC Front Row

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!