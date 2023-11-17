Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Middlesex County, Massachusetts? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Middlesex County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Stoneham High School at Salem High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17
    • Location: Lynn, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Shawsheen Valley Technical High School at Foxborough High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17
    • Location: Assabet Valley, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Tewksbury Memorial High School at Duxbury High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 18
    • Location: Westwood, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hudson High School at Fairhaven High School

    • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 18
    • Location: Fairhaven, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

