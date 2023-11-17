Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Middlesex County, Massachusetts? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Other Games in Massachusetts This Week

Middlesex County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Stoneham High School at Salem High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17

6:00 PM ET on November 17 Location: Lynn, MA

Lynn, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Shawsheen Valley Technical High School at Foxborough High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17

6:00 PM ET on November 17 Location: Assabet Valley, MA

Assabet Valley, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Tewksbury Memorial High School at Duxbury High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 18

1:00 PM ET on November 18 Location: Westwood, MA

Westwood, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Hudson High School at Fairhaven High School