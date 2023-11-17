Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Middlesex County This Week
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Middlesex County, Massachusetts? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Middlesex County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Stoneham High School at Salem High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Lynn, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shawsheen Valley Technical High School at Foxborough High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Assabet Valley, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Tewksbury Memorial High School at Duxbury High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Westwood, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hudson High School at Fairhaven High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Fairhaven, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
