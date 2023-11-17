NEC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEC teams will hit the court in three games on Friday in college basketball play. That includes the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights taking on the Georgetown Hoyas at McDonough Gymnasium.
NEC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Bryant Bulldogs
|6:00 PM ET, Friday, November 17
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Stonehill Skyhawks at Buffalo Bulls
|6:00 PM ET, Friday, November 17
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Georgetown Hoyas
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, November 17
|-
