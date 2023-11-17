There is high school football competition in Plymouth County, Massachusetts this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Plymouth County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Hoosac Valley High School at Carver Middle High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17

6:00 PM ET on November 17 Location: Dudley, MA

Dudley, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Scituate High School at Grafton High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 17

6:30 PM ET on November 17 Location: Grafton, MA

Grafton, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

