Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Plymouth County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Plymouth County, Massachusetts this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Plymouth County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Hoosac Valley High School at Carver Middle High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Dudley, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Scituate High School at Grafton High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Grafton, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Scituate High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Scituate, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.