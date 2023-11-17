Friday's game that pits the Buffalo Bulls (2-1) against the Stonehill Skyhawks (0-4) at Alumni Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-56 in favor of Buffalo, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on November 17.

The Skyhawks are coming off of a 69-49 loss to Bryant in their last outing on Tuesday.

Stonehill vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York

Stonehill vs. Buffalo Score Prediction

Prediction: Buffalo 75, Stonehill 56

Stonehill Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Skyhawks were outscored by 5.6 points per game last season (scoring 60 points per game to rank 274th in college basketball while allowing 65.6 per outing to rank 212th in college basketball) and had a -164 scoring differential overall.

In 2022-23, Stonehill scored 62.1 points per game in NEC action, and 60 overall.

The Skyhawks put up more points at home (60.6 per game) than away (59.5) last season.

At home, Stonehill gave up 60.2 points per game last season. On the road, it conceded 69.1.

