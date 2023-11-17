The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-3) will attempt to end a three-game road slide when squaring off against the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Rupp Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Stonehill vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky TV: SEC Network+

Stonehill Stats Insights

The Skyhawks shot at a 44.1% clip from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points above the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Wildcats averaged.

Stonehill went 10-6 when it shot higher than 42.9% from the field.

The Skyhawks were the 343rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Wildcats finished first.

The Skyhawks' 67.0 points per game last year were only 0.8 fewer points than the 67.8 the Wildcats allowed.

Stonehill put together a 10-5 record last season in games it scored more than 67.8 points.

Stonehill Home & Away Comparison

Stonehill scored 69.5 points per game at home last season, and 64.4 on the road.

The Skyhawks gave up 64.5 points per game at home last season, and 71.8 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Stonehill sunk fewer trifectas on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (9.0) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (34.2%) than at home (37.1%) as well.

Stonehill Upcoming Schedule