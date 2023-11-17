How to Watch Stonehill vs. Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-3) will attempt to end a three-game road slide when squaring off against the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Rupp Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Stonehill vs. Kentucky Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: SEC Network+
Stonehill Stats Insights
- The Skyhawks shot at a 44.1% clip from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points above the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Wildcats averaged.
- Stonehill went 10-6 when it shot higher than 42.9% from the field.
- The Skyhawks were the 343rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Wildcats finished first.
- The Skyhawks' 67.0 points per game last year were only 0.8 fewer points than the 67.8 the Wildcats allowed.
- Stonehill put together a 10-5 record last season in games it scored more than 67.8 points.
Stonehill Home & Away Comparison
- Stonehill scored 69.5 points per game at home last season, and 64.4 on the road.
- The Skyhawks gave up 64.5 points per game at home last season, and 71.8 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Stonehill sunk fewer trifectas on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (9.0) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (34.2%) than at home (37.1%) as well.
Stonehill Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|Army
|W 57-44
|Merkert Gymnasium
|11/11/2023
|@ UConn
|L 107-67
|XL Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Saint Joseph's (PA)
|L 100-56
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Kentucky
|-
|Rupp Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Texas A&M-Commerce
|-
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|11/26/2023
|@ Quinnipiac
|-
|M&T Bank Arena
