The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-3) will attempt to end a three-game road slide when squaring off against the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Rupp Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Stonehill vs. Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
  • TV: SEC Network+

Stonehill Stats Insights

  • The Skyhawks shot at a 44.1% clip from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points above the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Wildcats averaged.
  • Stonehill went 10-6 when it shot higher than 42.9% from the field.
  • The Skyhawks were the 343rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Wildcats finished first.
  • The Skyhawks' 67.0 points per game last year were only 0.8 fewer points than the 67.8 the Wildcats allowed.
  • Stonehill put together a 10-5 record last season in games it scored more than 67.8 points.

Stonehill Home & Away Comparison

  • Stonehill scored 69.5 points per game at home last season, and 64.4 on the road.
  • The Skyhawks gave up 64.5 points per game at home last season, and 71.8 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Stonehill sunk fewer trifectas on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (9.0) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (34.2%) than at home (37.1%) as well.

Stonehill Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 Army W 57-44 Merkert Gymnasium
11/11/2023 @ UConn L 107-67 XL Center
11/14/2023 @ Saint Joseph's (PA) L 100-56 Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
11/17/2023 @ Kentucky - Rupp Arena
11/20/2023 @ Texas A&M-Commerce - Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
11/26/2023 @ Quinnipiac - M&T Bank Arena

