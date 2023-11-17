The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-3) travel to face the Kentucky Wildcats (2-1) after losing three road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kentucky vs. Stonehill matchup.

Stonehill vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Stonehill vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Stonehill vs. Kentucky Betting Trends (2022-23)

Stonehill won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 10 times.

Kentucky compiled a 16-16-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 20 times in Wildcats games.

