Friday's contest at Rupp Arena has the Kentucky Wildcats (2-1) squaring off against the Stonehill Skyhawks (1-3) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 17). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 91-54 win as our model heavily favors Kentucky.

The game has no line set.

Stonehill vs. Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

Where: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Stonehill vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 91, Stonehill 54

Spread & Total Prediction for Stonehill vs. Kentucky

Computer Predicted Spread: Kentucky (-37.0)

Kentucky (-37.0) Computer Predicted Total: 145.0

Stonehill Performance Insights

Stonehill was 299th in college basketball last season with 67.0 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 159th with 69.6 points allowed per contest.

The Skyhawks averaged only 28.0 boards per game (16th-worst in college basketball), and allowed 33.6 boards per contest (319th-ranked).

Stonehill averaged 12.2 dimes per game, which ranked them 249th in the nation.

Last season the Skyhawks averaged 12.8 turnovers per game (272nd-ranked in college basketball) and forced 13.0 turnovers per contest (95th-ranked).

The Skyhawks drained 7.7 treys per game (134th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while putting up a 35.3% three-point percentage (108th-ranked).

Stonehill gave up 8.2 three-pointers per game (290th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 34.4% (229th-ranked) from three-point land.

Of the shots attempted by Stonehill last year, 58.5% of them were two-pointers (66.8% of the team's made baskets) and 41.5% were threes (33.2%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.