The Stonehill Skyhawks (0-4) will try to break a four-game losing streak when visiting the Buffalo Bulls (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Alumni Arena. This contest is at 6:00 PM ET.

Stonehill Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York

Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York TV: ESPN+

Stonehill vs. Buffalo 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Skyhawks' 60 points per game last year were 5.4 fewer points than the 65.4 the Bulls allowed to opponents.

When Stonehill gave up fewer than 65.1 points last season, it went 5-7.

Last year, the Bulls averaged only 0.5 fewer points per game (65.1) than the Skyhawks allowed (65.6).

Buffalo had a 7-5 record last season when putting up more than 65.6 points.

Stonehill Schedule