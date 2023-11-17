The No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (2-1) host the Stonehill Skyhawks (1-3) at Rupp Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Stonehill vs. Kentucky Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Skyhawks Betting Records & Stats

A total of six of Stonehill's games last season hit the over.

The Skyhawks' record against the spread last year was 13-10-0.

Kentucky covered less often than Stonehill last season, sporting an ATS record of 16-16-0, as opposed to the 13-10-0 mark of the Skyhawks.

Stonehill vs. Kentucky Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kentucky 74.5 141.5 67.8 137.4 140.8 Stonehill 67 141.5 69.6 137.4 139.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Stonehill Insights & Trends

The Skyhawks averaged only 0.8 fewer points per game last year (67) than the Wildcats gave up (67.8).

Stonehill went 9-4 against the spread and 10-5 overall when it scored more than 67.8 points last season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Stonehill vs. Kentucky Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kentucky 16-16-0 20-12-0 Stonehill 13-10-0 6-17-0

Stonehill vs. Kentucky Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kentucky Stonehill 14-4 Home Record 7-4 6-3 Away Record 6-12 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-3-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.5 71.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.4 10-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-6-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-10-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.