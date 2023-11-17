The Harvard Crimson (3-0) will try to continue a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the UMass Minutemen (2-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at William D. Mullins Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UMass vs. Harvard Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts
  • TV: NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

UMass Stats Insights

  • The Minutemen made 41.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.7 percentage points lower than the Crimson allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
  • In games UMass shot better than 42.2% from the field, it went 10-6 overall.
  • The Crimson ranked 44th in rebounding in college basketball, the Minutemen finished 32nd.
  • Last year, the 69.8 points per game the Minutemen averaged were just 3.4 more points than the Crimson gave up (66.4).
  • UMass went 13-8 last season when scoring more than 66.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UMass Home & Away Comparison

  • UMass scored 75.9 points per game in home games last season, compared to 68.2 points per game away from home, a difference of 7.7 points per contest.
  • The Minutemen allowed 72.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 2.1 fewer points than they allowed in road games (74.7).
  • In home games, UMass drained 0.2 more treys per game (6.3) than away from home (6.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (34.9%) compared to on the road (31.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UMass Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Albany (NY) W 92-71 William D. Mullins Center
11/13/2023 Quinnipiac W 102-81 William D. Mullins Center
11/17/2023 Harvard - William D. Mullins Center
11/22/2023 Cent. Conn. St. - William D. Mullins Center
12/2/2023 South Florida - William D. Mullins Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.