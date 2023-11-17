The Harvard Crimson (3-0) will try to continue a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the UMass Minutemen (2-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at William D. Mullins Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UMass vs. Harvard Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts

William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

UMass Stats Insights

The Minutemen made 41.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.7 percentage points lower than the Crimson allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

In games UMass shot better than 42.2% from the field, it went 10-6 overall.

The Crimson ranked 44th in rebounding in college basketball, the Minutemen finished 32nd.

Last year, the 69.8 points per game the Minutemen averaged were just 3.4 more points than the Crimson gave up (66.4).

UMass went 13-8 last season when scoring more than 66.4 points.

UMass Home & Away Comparison

UMass scored 75.9 points per game in home games last season, compared to 68.2 points per game away from home, a difference of 7.7 points per contest.

The Minutemen allowed 72.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 2.1 fewer points than they allowed in road games (74.7).

In home games, UMass drained 0.2 more treys per game (6.3) than away from home (6.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (34.9%) compared to on the road (31.5%).

UMass Upcoming Schedule