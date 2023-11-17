How to Watch UMass vs. Harvard on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Harvard Crimson (3-0) will try to continue a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the UMass Minutemen (2-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at William D. Mullins Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UMass vs. Harvard Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts
- TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
UMass Stats Insights
- The Minutemen made 41.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.7 percentage points lower than the Crimson allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
- In games UMass shot better than 42.2% from the field, it went 10-6 overall.
- The Crimson ranked 44th in rebounding in college basketball, the Minutemen finished 32nd.
- Last year, the 69.8 points per game the Minutemen averaged were just 3.4 more points than the Crimson gave up (66.4).
- UMass went 13-8 last season when scoring more than 66.4 points.
UMass Home & Away Comparison
- UMass scored 75.9 points per game in home games last season, compared to 68.2 points per game away from home, a difference of 7.7 points per contest.
- The Minutemen allowed 72.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 2.1 fewer points than they allowed in road games (74.7).
- In home games, UMass drained 0.2 more treys per game (6.3) than away from home (6.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (34.9%) compared to on the road (31.5%).
UMass Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Albany (NY)
|W 92-71
|William D. Mullins Center
|11/13/2023
|Quinnipiac
|W 102-81
|William D. Mullins Center
|11/17/2023
|Harvard
|-
|William D. Mullins Center
|11/22/2023
|Cent. Conn. St.
|-
|William D. Mullins Center
|12/2/2023
|South Florida
|-
|William D. Mullins Center
