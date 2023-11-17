The Harvard Crimson (3-0) hope to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the UMass Minutemen (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at William D. Mullins Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UMass vs. Harvard matchup in this article.

UMass vs. Harvard Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts

William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UMass vs. Harvard Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

UMass vs. Harvard Betting Trends (2022-23)

UMass covered 14 times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.

The Minutemen and their opponents combined to go over the point total 13 out of 29 times last season.

Harvard put together a 10-11-0 record against the spread last year.

A total of nine of the Crimson's games last season went over the point total.

