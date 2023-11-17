Friday's game that pits the UMass Minutemen (2-0) against the Harvard Crimson (3-0) at William D. Mullins Center should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 88-74 in favor of UMass, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 17.

There is no line set for the matchup.

UMass vs. Harvard Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: William D. Mullins Center

UMass vs. Harvard Score Prediction

Prediction: UMass 88, Harvard 74

Spread & Total Prediction for UMass vs. Harvard

Computer Predicted Spread: UMass (-14.1)

UMass (-14.1) Computer Predicted Total: 161.8

UMass Performance Insights

Offensively, UMass was the 216th-ranked squad in the nation (69.8 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 221st (71.4 points conceded per game).

On the glass, the Minutemen were 32nd in the country in rebounds (34.9 per game) last season. They were 143rd in rebounds conceded (30.6 per game).

UMass was 136th in college basketball in assists (13.6 per game) last season.

Last year, the Minutemen were 320th in the nation in 3-point makes (5.9 per game) and 254th in 3-point percentage (32.8%).

UMass was 252nd in the country in 3-pointers allowed (7.8 per game) and 128th in 3-point percentage defensively (33.1%) last season.

UMass took 70.3% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 29.7% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 76.5% of UMass' baskets were 2-pointers, and 23.5% were 3-pointers.

