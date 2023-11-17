The UMass Minutemen (2-0) and the Harvard Crimson (3-0) play at William D. Mullins Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.

UMass vs. Harvard Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: William D. Mullins Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

UMass Betting Records & Stats

UMass covered 14 times in 29 games with a spread last season.

UMass' .483 ATS win percentage (14-15-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Harvard's .476 mark (10-11-0 ATS Record).

UMass vs. Harvard Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UMass 69.8 138.2 71.4 137.8 143.7 Harvard 68.4 138.2 66.4 137.8 136.0

Additional UMass Insights & Trends

Last year, the 69.8 points per game the Minutemen averaged were just 3.4 more points than the Crimson gave up (66.4).

UMass went 12-8 against the spread and 13-8 overall last season when scoring more than 66.4 points.

UMass vs. Harvard Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UMass 14-15-0 13-16-0 Harvard 10-11-0 9-12-0

UMass vs. Harvard Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UMass Harvard 8-6 Home Record 5-7 3-8 Away Record 8-6 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.1 68.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.3 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

