UMass vs. Harvard: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The UMass Minutemen (2-0) and the Harvard Crimson (3-0) play at William D. Mullins Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.
UMass vs. Harvard Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Amherst, Massachusetts
- Venue: William D. Mullins Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
UMass Betting Records & Stats
- UMass covered 14 times in 29 games with a spread last season.
- UMass' .483 ATS win percentage (14-15-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Harvard's .476 mark (10-11-0 ATS Record).
UMass vs. Harvard Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UMass
|69.8
|138.2
|71.4
|137.8
|143.7
|Harvard
|68.4
|138.2
|66.4
|137.8
|136.0
Additional UMass Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 69.8 points per game the Minutemen averaged were just 3.4 more points than the Crimson gave up (66.4).
- UMass went 12-8 against the spread and 13-8 overall last season when scoring more than 66.4 points.
UMass vs. Harvard Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UMass
|14-15-0
|13-16-0
|Harvard
|10-11-0
|9-12-0
UMass vs. Harvard Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|UMass
|Harvard
|8-6
|Home Record
|5-7
|3-8
|Away Record
|8-6
|7-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-5-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-5-0
|75.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|67.1
|68.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.3
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|2-7-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-4-0
