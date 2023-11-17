If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Worcester County, Massachusetts this week, we've got the information below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Worcester County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17

6:00 PM ET on November 17 Location: Haverhill, MA

Haverhill, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Milford High School at Walpole High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17

6:00 PM ET on November 17 Location: Bridgewater, MA

Bridgewater, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Scituate High School at Grafton High School