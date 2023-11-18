Gardner-Webb, Bryant, Week 12 Big South Football Power Rankings
Week 12 of the college football schedule is here. To find out how each Big South team measures up to the rest of the conference, take a look at our power rankings below.
Big South Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Gardner-Webb
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 7-2
- Overall Rank: 27th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 45th
- Last Game: W 35-0 vs Tennessee Tech
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Charleston Southern
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Bryant
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Overall Rank: 39th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 75th
- Last Game: W 38-3 vs Lindenwood
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Southeast Missouri State
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Charleston Southern
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 3-6
- Overall Rank: 92nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 69th
- Last Game: L 14-12 vs Robert Morris
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Gardner-Webb
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Robert Morris
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 3-6
- Overall Rank: 93rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 61st
- Last Game: W 14-12 vs Charleston Southern
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Eastern Illinois
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
