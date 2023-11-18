How to Watch Boston College vs. Harvard on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
A pair of streaking squads meet when the Boston College Eagles (3-0) host the Harvard Crimson (4-0) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The Eagles are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Crimson, winners of four in a row.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Boston College vs. Harvard Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Boston College Stats Insights
- The Eagles shot 43.7% from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Crimson allowed to opponents.
- Boston College went 11-6 when it shot higher than 42.2% from the field.
- The Crimson ranked 44th in rebounding in college basketball. The Eagles finished 241st.
- Last year, the 66.6 points per game the Eagles scored were only 0.2 more points than the Crimson gave up (66.4).
- Boston College went 10-4 last season when scoring more than 66.4 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Boston College Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last season, Boston College scored 2.1 fewer points per game (66.4) than in road games (68.5).
- When playing at home, the Eagles surrendered 9.1 fewer points per game (67.4) than in road games (76.5).
- Boston College sunk 5.4 threes per game with a 27.7% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.1 fewer threes and 11.4% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (6.5, 39.1%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Boston College Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Fairfield
|W 89-70
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|11/10/2023
|@ Citadel
|W 75-71
|McAlister Field House
|11/15/2023
|Richmond
|W 68-61
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|11/18/2023
|Harvard
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|11/22/2023
|Colorado State
|-
|T-Mobile Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.