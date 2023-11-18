A pair of streaking squads meet when the Boston College Eagles (3-0) host the Harvard Crimson (4-0) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The Eagles are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Crimson, winners of four in a row.

Boston College vs. Harvard Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ACC Network Extra

Boston College Stats Insights

The Eagles shot 43.7% from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Crimson allowed to opponents.

Boston College went 11-6 when it shot higher than 42.2% from the field.

The Crimson ranked 44th in rebounding in college basketball. The Eagles finished 241st.

Last year, the 66.6 points per game the Eagles scored were only 0.2 more points than the Crimson gave up (66.4).

Boston College went 10-4 last season when scoring more than 66.4 points.

Boston College Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last season, Boston College scored 2.1 fewer points per game (66.4) than in road games (68.5).

When playing at home, the Eagles surrendered 9.1 fewer points per game (67.4) than in road games (76.5).

Boston College sunk 5.4 threes per game with a 27.7% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.1 fewer threes and 11.4% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (6.5, 39.1%).

Boston College Upcoming Schedule