A pair of streaking squads meet when the Boston College Eagles (3-0) host the Harvard Crimson (4-0) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The Eagles are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Crimson, winners of four in a row.

Boston College vs. Harvard Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Boston College Stats Insights

  • The Eagles shot 43.7% from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Crimson allowed to opponents.
  • Boston College went 11-6 when it shot higher than 42.2% from the field.
  • The Crimson ranked 44th in rebounding in college basketball. The Eagles finished 241st.
  • Last year, the 66.6 points per game the Eagles scored were only 0.2 more points than the Crimson gave up (66.4).
  • Boston College went 10-4 last season when scoring more than 66.4 points.

Boston College Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home last season, Boston College scored 2.1 fewer points per game (66.4) than in road games (68.5).
  • When playing at home, the Eagles surrendered 9.1 fewer points per game (67.4) than in road games (76.5).
  • Boston College sunk 5.4 threes per game with a 27.7% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.1 fewer threes and 11.4% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (6.5, 39.1%).

Boston College Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Fairfield W 89-70 Silvio O. Conte Forum
11/10/2023 @ Citadel W 75-71 McAlister Field House
11/15/2023 Richmond W 68-61 Silvio O. Conte Forum
11/18/2023 Harvard - Silvio O. Conte Forum
11/22/2023 Colorado State - T-Mobile Center
11/29/2023 @ Vanderbilt - Memorial Gymnasium

