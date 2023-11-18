Boston College vs. Harvard: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 18
A pair of hot squads hit the court when the Boston College Eagles (3-0) host the Harvard Crimson (4-0) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The Eagles are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Crimson, who have won four in a row.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Boston College vs. Harvard matchup.
Boston College vs. Harvard Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
Boston College vs. Harvard Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Boston College Moneyline
|Harvard Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Boston College (-5.5)
|138.5
|-250
|+200
|FanDuel
|Boston College (-5.5)
|138.5
|-225
|+184
Boston College vs. Harvard Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Boston College won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.
- A total of 18 Eagles games last season hit the over.
- Harvard went 10-11-0 ATS last season.
- Crimson games hit the over nine out of 21 times last year.
Boston College Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Sportsbooks rate Boston College much higher (82nd in the country) than the computer rankings do (109th).
- With odds of +50000, Boston College has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.
