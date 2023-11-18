A pair of hot squads hit the court when the Boston College Eagles (3-0) host the Harvard Crimson (4-0) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The Eagles are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Crimson, who have won four in a row.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Boston College vs. Harvard matchup.

Boston College vs. Harvard Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Boston College vs. Harvard Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boston College Moneyline Harvard Moneyline BetMGM Boston College (-5.5) 138.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Boston College (-5.5) 138.5 -225 +184 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Boston College vs. Harvard Betting Trends (2022-23)

Boston College won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.

A total of 18 Eagles games last season hit the over.

Harvard went 10-11-0 ATS last season.

Crimson games hit the over nine out of 21 times last year.

Boston College Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Sportsbooks rate Boston College much higher (82nd in the country) than the computer rankings do (109th).

With odds of +50000, Boston College has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

