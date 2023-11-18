Saturday's game features the Harvard Crimson (4-0) and the Boston College Eagles (3-0) squaring off at Silvio O. Conte Forum (on November 18) at 5:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-72 victory for Harvard, who is slightly favored based on our model.

According to our computer prediction, Harvard is projected to cover the point spread (5.5) against Boston College. The two sides are projected to eclipse the 138.5 total.

Boston College vs. Harvard Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Time: 5:00 PM ET

TV: ACC Network Extra

Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Silvio O. Conte Forum

Line: Boston College -5.5

Point Total: 138.5

Moneyline (To Win): Boston College -250, Harvard +200

Boston College vs. Harvard Score Prediction

Prediction: Harvard 76, Boston College 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Boston College vs. Harvard

Pick ATS: Harvard (+5.5)



Harvard (+5.5) Pick OU: Over (138.5)



Boston College Performance Insights

Boston College put up 66.6 points per game and allowed 70.2 last season, making them 312th in the country offensively and 179th defensively.

The Eagles were 241st in college basketball in rebounds per game (30.8) and 185th in rebounds allowed (31.3) last year.

Last season Boston College was ranked 221st in the country in assists with 12.5 per game.

With 5.7 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 31.9% from downtown last year, the Eagles were 329th and 305th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Boston College was 300th in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (8.3 per game) and 18th-worst in 3-point percentage defensively (36.8%) last year.

Boston College took 31.5% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 68.5% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 23% of Boston College's buckets were 3-pointers, and 77% were 2-pointers.

