The Boston College Eagles (1-0) will meet the Harvard Crimson (1-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network Extra.

Boston College vs. Harvard Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

Boston College Top Players (2022-23)

Makai Ashton-Langford: 12.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Jaeden Zackery: 10.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK T.J. Bickerstaff: 5.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Quinten Post: 15.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

15.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK Devin: 6.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Harvard Top Players (2022-23)

Chris Ledlum: 18.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

18.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK Evan Nelson: 8.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Samuel Silverstein: 7.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Idan Tretout: 9.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Justice Ajogbor: 6.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

Boston College vs. Harvard Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Boston College Rank Boston College AVG Harvard AVG Harvard Rank 312th 66.6 Points Scored 68.4 266th 179th 70.2 Points Allowed 66.4 69th 241st 30.8 Rebounds 34.3 44th 195th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 10.0 54th 329th 5.7 3pt Made 6.6 266th 221st 12.5 Assists 13.2 163rd 175th 11.8 Turnovers 12.9 283rd

