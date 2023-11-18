Boston College vs. Harvard November 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Boston College Eagles (1-0) will meet the Harvard Crimson (1-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network Extra.
Boston College vs. Harvard Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Boston College Top Players (2022-23)
- Makai Ashton-Langford: 12.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jaeden Zackery: 10.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- T.J. Bickerstaff: 5.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Quinten Post: 15.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Devin: 6.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
Harvard Top Players (2022-23)
- Chris Ledlum: 18.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Evan Nelson: 8.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Samuel Silverstein: 7.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Idan Tretout: 9.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Justice Ajogbor: 6.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
Boston College vs. Harvard Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Boston College Rank
|Boston College AVG
|Harvard AVG
|Harvard Rank
|312th
|66.6
|Points Scored
|68.4
|266th
|179th
|70.2
|Points Allowed
|66.4
|69th
|241st
|30.8
|Rebounds
|34.3
|44th
|195th
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|10.0
|54th
|329th
|5.7
|3pt Made
|6.6
|266th
|221st
|12.5
|Assists
|13.2
|163rd
|175th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|12.9
|283rd
