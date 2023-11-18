The Boston College Eagles (3-0) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Harvard Crimson (4-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 as 5.5-point favorites. The Crimson have won four games in a row. The matchup's over/under is set at 138.5.

Boston College vs. Harvard Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Silvio O. Conte Forum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Boston College -5.5 138.5

Boston College Betting Records & Stats

In 15 games last season, Boston College and its opponents went over 138.5 total points.

Boston College's contests last season had an average of 136.8 points, 1.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Boston College put together a 14-16-0 record against the spread last season.

Boston College was favored on the moneyline nine total times last season. It went 5-4 in those games.

The Eagles had a record of 5-2 when they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter (71.4%).

Boston College has a 71.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Boston College vs. Harvard Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 138.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 138.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Boston College 15 50% 66.6 135 70.2 136.6 135.2 Harvard 9 42.9% 68.4 135 66.4 136.6 136.0

Additional Boston College Insights & Trends

Last year, the Eagles averaged just 0.2 more points per game (66.6) than the Crimson gave up (66.4).

When Boston College totaled more than 66.4 points last season, it went 7-6 against the spread and 10-4 overall.

Boston College vs. Harvard Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Boston College 14-16-0 2-5 18-12-0 Harvard 10-11-0 2-0 9-12-0

Boston College vs. Harvard Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Boston College Harvard 9-7 Home Record 5-7 4-7 Away Record 8-6 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 66.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.1 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.3 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

