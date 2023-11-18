Boston College vs. Harvard: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 18
The Boston College Eagles (3-0) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Harvard Crimson (4-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 as 5.5-point favorites. The Crimson have won four games in a row. The matchup's over/under is set at 138.5.
Boston College vs. Harvard Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
- Where: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Silvio O. Conte Forum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Boston College
|-5.5
|138.5
Boston College Betting Records & Stats
- In 15 games last season, Boston College and its opponents went over 138.5 total points.
- Boston College's contests last season had an average of 136.8 points, 1.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Boston College put together a 14-16-0 record against the spread last season.
- Boston College was favored on the moneyline nine total times last season. It went 5-4 in those games.
- The Eagles had a record of 5-2 when they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter (71.4%).
- Boston College has a 71.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Boston College vs. Harvard Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 138.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 138.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Boston College
|15
|50%
|66.6
|135
|70.2
|136.6
|135.2
|Harvard
|9
|42.9%
|68.4
|135
|66.4
|136.6
|136.0
Additional Boston College Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Eagles averaged just 0.2 more points per game (66.6) than the Crimson gave up (66.4).
- When Boston College totaled more than 66.4 points last season, it went 7-6 against the spread and 10-4 overall.
Boston College vs. Harvard Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Boston College
|14-16-0
|2-5
|18-12-0
|Harvard
|10-11-0
|2-0
|9-12-0
Boston College vs. Harvard Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Boston College
|Harvard
|9-7
|Home Record
|5-7
|4-7
|Away Record
|8-6
|5-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-5-0
|6-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-5-0
|66.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|67.1
|68.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.3
|8-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|2-7-0
|8-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-4-0
