Saturday's contest between the Rider Broncs (1-2) and Boston University Terriers (3-0) matching up at Alumni Gymnasium has a projected final score of 59-56 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Rider, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on November 18.

In their last outing on Tuesday, the Terriers earned a 60-53 win against Yale.

Boston University vs. Rider Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Alumni Gymnasium in Lawrenceville, New Jersey

Boston University vs. Rider Score Prediction

Prediction: Rider 59, Boston University 56

Boston University Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Terriers outscored opponents by 10.8 points per game last season with a +355 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.1 points per game (119th in college basketball) and gave up 57.3 per contest (26th in college basketball).

Boston University scored more in conference action (71.1 points per game) than overall (68.1).

The Terriers put up more points at home (73.9 per game) than away (61.8) last season.

At home, Boston University gave up 59.2 points per game last season, 3.9 more than it allowed on the road (55.3).

