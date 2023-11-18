The Boston University Terriers (3-0) will look to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Rider Broncs (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Alumni Gymnasium. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET.

Boston University Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Gymnasium in Lawrenceville, New Jersey

Alumni Gymnasium in Lawrenceville, New Jersey TV: ESPN+

Boston University vs. Rider 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Terriers averaged only 0.9 more points per game last year (68.1) than the Broncs allowed (67.2).

Boston University went 16-2 last season when allowing fewer than 59.6 points.

Last year, the Broncs scored 59.6 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 57.3 the Terriers allowed.

When Rider totaled more than 57.3 points last season, it went 9-9.

Boston University Schedule