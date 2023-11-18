How to Watch the Boston University vs. Rider Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Boston University Terriers (3-0) will look to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Rider Broncs (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Alumni Gymnasium. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Boston University Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Gymnasium in Lawrenceville, New Jersey
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Boston University vs. Rider 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Terriers averaged only 0.9 more points per game last year (68.1) than the Broncs allowed (67.2).
- Boston University went 16-2 last season when allowing fewer than 59.6 points.
- Last year, the Broncs scored 59.6 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 57.3 the Terriers allowed.
- When Rider totaled more than 57.3 points last season, it went 9-9.
Boston University Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|UMass Lowell
|W 60-58
|Case Gym
|11/10/2023
|New Hampshire
|W 56-47
|Case Gym
|11/14/2023
|Yale
|W 60-53
|Case Gym
|11/18/2023
|@ Rider
|-
|Alumni Gymnasium
|11/22/2023
|Le Moyne
|-
|Case Gym
|11/26/2023
|@ Northern Colorado
|-
|Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
