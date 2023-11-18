The Boston University Terriers (3-0) will look to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Rider Broncs (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Alumni Gymnasium. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET.

Boston University Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alumni Gymnasium in Lawrenceville, New Jersey
  • TV: ESPN+
Boston University vs. Rider 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Terriers averaged only 0.9 more points per game last year (68.1) than the Broncs allowed (67.2).
  • Boston University went 16-2 last season when allowing fewer than 59.6 points.
  • Last year, the Broncs scored 59.6 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 57.3 the Terriers allowed.
  • When Rider totaled more than 57.3 points last season, it went 9-9.

Boston University Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 UMass Lowell W 60-58 Case Gym
11/10/2023 New Hampshire W 56-47 Case Gym
11/14/2023 Yale W 60-53 Case Gym
11/18/2023 @ Rider - Alumni Gymnasium
11/22/2023 Le Moyne - Case Gym
11/26/2023 @ Northern Colorado - Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center

