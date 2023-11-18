Bruins vs. Canadiens Injury Report Today - November 18
Going into a matchup with the Montreal Canadiens (7-8-2), the Boston Bruins (12-1-2) will be keeping their eye on three players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 at TD Garden.
Boston Bruins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Grzelcyk
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Morgan Geekie
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Milan Lucic
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Carey Price
|G
|Out
|Knee
|Arber Xhekaj
|D
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Rafael Harvey-Pinard
|LW
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Kirby Dach
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Chris Wideman
|D
|Out
|Back
|David Savard
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
Bruins vs. Canadiens Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Arena: TD Garden
Bruins Season Insights
- The Bruins' 50 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 16th in the NHL.
- It has the league's third-best goal differential at +20.
Canadiens Season Insights
- With 49 goals (2.9 per game), the Canadiens have the NHL's 18th-ranked offense.
- Montreal has conceded 59 total goals this season (3.5 per game), ranking 27th in the NHL.
- Their -10 goal differential is 25th in the league.
Bruins vs. Canadiens Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-275)
|Canadiens (+225)
|6
