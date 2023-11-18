The Montreal Canadiens (7-8-2) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they square off against the Boston Bruins (12-1-2) on the road on Saturday, November 18 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and NESN.

Bruins vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-275) Canadiens (+225) 6 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins have won 75.0% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (9-3).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -275 or shorter, Boston has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

The Bruins have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.3% in this matchup.

Boston's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals five times.

Bruins vs Canadiens Additional Info

Bruins vs. Canadiens Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 50 (17th) Goals 49 (19th) 30 (1st) Goals Allowed 59 (27th) 11 (17th) Power Play Goals 14 (7th) 5 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 18 (29th)

Bruins Advanced Stats

Boston is 5-5-0 against the spread, and 7-1-2 overall, in its past 10 contests.

Four of Boston's past 10 contests went over.

The Bruins' past 10 games have averaged 0.1 fewer goals than the over/under of 6 set for this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Bruins' goals per game average is 0.2 higher than their season-long average.

The Bruins' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 50 total, which makes them the 17th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Bruins are ranked first in league action with the fewest goals against, having conceded 30 total goals (just two per game).

The team has the league's third-best goal differential at +20 this season.

