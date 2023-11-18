Bruins vs. Canadiens: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:18 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Montreal Canadiens (7-8-2) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they square off against the Boston Bruins (12-1-2) on the road on Saturday, November 18 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and NESN.
Bruins vs. Canadiens Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Bruins (-275)
|Canadiens (+225)
|6
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins have won 75.0% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (9-3).
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -275 or shorter, Boston has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games).
- The Bruins have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.3% in this matchup.
- Boston's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals five times.
Bruins vs Canadiens Additional Info
Bruins vs. Canadiens Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|50 (17th)
|Goals
|49 (19th)
|30 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|59 (27th)
|11 (17th)
|Power Play Goals
|14 (7th)
|5 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|18 (29th)
Bruins Advanced Stats
- Boston is 5-5-0 against the spread, and 7-1-2 overall, in its past 10 contests.
- Four of Boston's past 10 contests went over.
- The Bruins' past 10 games have averaged 0.1 fewer goals than the over/under of 6 set for this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Bruins' goals per game average is 0.2 higher than their season-long average.
- The Bruins' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 50 total, which makes them the 17th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- The Bruins are ranked first in league action with the fewest goals against, having conceded 30 total goals (just two per game).
- The team has the league's third-best goal differential at +20 this season.
