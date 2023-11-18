Player prop bet options for David Pastrnak, Nicholas Suzuki and others are available when the Boston Bruins host the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden on Saturday (at 7:00 PM ET).

Bruins vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN

ESPN+ and NESN Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bruins vs. Canadiens Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)

Pastrnak is one of Boston's leading contributors (24 total points), having registered 11 goals and 13 assists.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sabres Nov. 14 1 2 3 3 at Canadiens Nov. 11 0 1 1 6 vs. Islanders Nov. 9 1 2 3 5 at Stars Nov. 6 0 1 1 3 at Red Wings Nov. 4 1 1 2 7

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

Brad Marchand is another of Boston's offensive options, contributing 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) to the team.

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sabres Nov. 14 0 1 1 4 at Canadiens Nov. 11 1 1 2 5 vs. Islanders Nov. 9 0 2 2 2 at Stars Nov. 6 1 0 1 5 at Red Wings Nov. 4 0 0 0 5

Charlie McAvoy Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Charlie McAvoy's 13 points this season have come via two goals and 11 assists.

McAvoy Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sabres Nov. 14 0 2 2 1 at Canadiens Nov. 11 0 2 2 3 vs. Islanders Nov. 9 0 0 0 0 at Stars Nov. 6 0 0 0 0 at Red Wings Nov. 4 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens

Nicholas Suzuki Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Suzuki has scored six goals (0.4 per game) and collected nine assists (0.5 per game), fueling the Montreal offense with 15 total points (0.9 per game). He averages 2.6 shots per game, shooting 13.3%.

Suzuki Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Nov. 16 0 2 2 2 vs. Flames Nov. 14 0 0 0 2 vs. Canucks Nov. 12 0 0 0 3 vs. Bruins Nov. 11 1 0 1 1 at Red Wings Nov. 9 1 1 2 4

Cole Caufield Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -294)

Cole Caufield is one of the impact players on offense for Montreal with 15 total points (0.9 per game), with five goals and 10 assists in 17 games.

Caufield Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Nov. 16 0 1 1 1 vs. Flames Nov. 14 0 0 0 8 vs. Canucks Nov. 12 0 0 0 2 vs. Bruins Nov. 11 0 1 1 2 at Red Wings Nov. 9 1 0 1 3

