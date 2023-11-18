Will Charlie Coyle Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 18?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins square off with the Montreal Canadiens. Is Charlie Coyle going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Charlie Coyle score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Coyle stats and insights
- Coyle has scored in three of 15 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game against the Canadiens this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens have given up 59 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Coyle recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:35
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:09
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Islanders
|4
|3
|1
|17:18
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:29
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|15:44
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|20:00
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/30/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|19:22
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:13
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/26/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|19:32
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|15:12
|Away
|W 3-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bruins vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.