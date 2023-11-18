Charlie McAvoy will be among those in action Saturday when his Boston Bruins face the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden. Prop bets for McAvoy are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Charlie McAvoy vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN

ESPN+ and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

McAvoy Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, McAvoy has averaged 17:43 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +7.

McAvoy has a goal in two of 11 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

McAvoy has a point in eight games this season (out of 11), including multiple points four times.

McAvoy has an assist in six of 11 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

McAvoy has an implied probability of 57.1% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, McAvoy has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

McAvoy Stats vs. the Canadiens

On defense, the Canadiens are allowing 59 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 11 Games 4 13 Points 4 2 Goals 0 11 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.