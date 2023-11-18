Will Danton Heinen score a goal when the Boston Bruins square off against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Danton Heinen score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550

Heinen stats and insights

In one of seven games this season, Heinen scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored against the Canadiens this season in one game (two shots).

Heinen has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

On defense, the Canadiens are giving up 59 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN

