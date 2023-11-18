The Boston College Eagles (3-0) will look to extend a three-game winning run when they host the Harvard Crimson (4-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Crimson have taken four games in a row.

Harvard vs. Boston College Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ACC Network Extra

Harvard Stats Insights

The Crimson shot at a 43.9% clip from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points fewer than the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Eagles averaged.

Last season, Harvard had a 10-3 record in games the team collectively shot above 44.3% from the field.

The Crimson were the 44th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Eagles finished 195th.

The Crimson put up only 1.8 fewer points per game last year (68.4) than the Eagles gave up to opponents (70.2).

When it scored more than 70.2 points last season, Harvard went 8-2.

Harvard Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Harvard scored 1.2 fewer points per game at home (67.1) than on the road (68.3).

At home, the Crimson allowed 65.3 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 65.9.

Beyond the arc, Harvard sunk more triples away (6.9 per game) than at home (6.0) last season, but it put up a lower percentage away (30.4%) than at home (30.6%).

