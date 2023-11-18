How to Watch Harvard vs. Boston College on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Boston College Eagles (3-0) will look to extend a three-game winning run when they host the Harvard Crimson (4-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Crimson have taken four games in a row.
Harvard vs. Boston College Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Harvard Stats Insights
- The Crimson shot at a 43.9% clip from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points fewer than the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Eagles averaged.
- Last season, Harvard had a 10-3 record in games the team collectively shot above 44.3% from the field.
- The Crimson were the 44th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Eagles finished 195th.
- The Crimson put up only 1.8 fewer points per game last year (68.4) than the Eagles gave up to opponents (70.2).
- When it scored more than 70.2 points last season, Harvard went 8-2.
Harvard Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Harvard scored 1.2 fewer points per game at home (67.1) than on the road (68.3).
- At home, the Crimson allowed 65.3 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 65.9.
- Beyond the arc, Harvard sunk more triples away (6.9 per game) than at home (6.0) last season, but it put up a lower percentage away (30.4%) than at home (30.6%).
Harvard Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Rice
|W 89-76
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|11/14/2023
|Northeastern
|W 80-56
|Lavietes Pavilion
|11/17/2023
|@ UMass
|W 78-75
|William D. Mullins Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Boston College
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|11/22/2023
|@ Colgate
|-
|Cotterell Court
|11/26/2023
|Indiana
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
