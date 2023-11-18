The Boston College Eagles (3-0) will look to extend a three-game winning run when they host the Harvard Crimson (4-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Crimson have taken four games in a row.

Harvard vs. Boston College Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

How to Watch Other Ivy League Games

Harvard Stats Insights

  • The Crimson shot at a 43.9% clip from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points fewer than the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Eagles averaged.
  • Last season, Harvard had a 10-3 record in games the team collectively shot above 44.3% from the field.
  • The Crimson were the 44th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Eagles finished 195th.
  • The Crimson put up only 1.8 fewer points per game last year (68.4) than the Eagles gave up to opponents (70.2).
  • When it scored more than 70.2 points last season, Harvard went 8-2.

Harvard Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Harvard scored 1.2 fewer points per game at home (67.1) than on the road (68.3).
  • At home, the Crimson allowed 65.3 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 65.9.
  • Beyond the arc, Harvard sunk more triples away (6.9 per game) than at home (6.0) last season, but it put up a lower percentage away (30.4%) than at home (30.6%).

Harvard Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Rice W 89-76 Tudor Fieldhouse
11/14/2023 Northeastern W 80-56 Lavietes Pavilion
11/17/2023 @ UMass W 78-75 William D. Mullins Center
11/18/2023 @ Boston College - Silvio O. Conte Forum
11/22/2023 @ Colgate - Cotterell Court
11/26/2023 Indiana - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

