Harvard vs. Boston College: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 18
The Boston College Eagles (3-0) will aim to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Harvard Crimson (4-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Crimson have won four games in a row.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Boston College vs. Harvard matchup.
Harvard vs. Boston College Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
Harvard vs. Boston College Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Boston College Moneyline
|Harvard Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Boston College (-5.5)
|138.5
|-250
|+200
|FanDuel
|Boston College (-5.5)
|138.5
|-225
|+184
Harvard vs. Boston College Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Harvard put together a 10-11-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Crimson covered the spread when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs in two of two opportunities last season.
- Boston College covered 14 times in 30 matchups with a spread last season.
- Last season, 18 Eagles games hit the over.
