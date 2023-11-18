The Boston College Eagles (3-0) will aim to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Harvard Crimson (4-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Crimson have won four games in a row.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Boston College vs. Harvard matchup.

Harvard vs. Boston College Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Harvard vs. Boston College Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boston College Moneyline Harvard Moneyline BetMGM Boston College (-5.5) 138.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Boston College (-5.5) 138.5 -225 +184 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Harvard vs. Boston College Betting Trends (2022-23)

Harvard put together a 10-11-0 record against the spread last season.

The Crimson covered the spread when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs in two of two opportunities last season.

Boston College covered 14 times in 30 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, 18 Eagles games hit the over.

