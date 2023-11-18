Saturday's contest at Silvio O. Conte Forum has the Harvard Crimson (4-0) matching up with the Boston College Eagles (3-0) at 5:00 PM (on November 18). Our computer prediction projects a win for Harvard by a score of 76-72, who is slightly favored by our model.

Based on our computer prediction, Harvard is projected to cover the point spread (5.5) against Boston College. The two sides are expected to exceed the 138.5 total.

Harvard vs. Boston College Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Silvio O. Conte Forum

Silvio O. Conte Forum Line: Boston College -5.5

Boston College -5.5 Point Total: 138.5

138.5 Moneyline (To Win): Boston College -250, Harvard +200

Harvard vs. Boston College Score Prediction

Prediction: Harvard 76, Boston College 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Harvard vs. Boston College

Pick ATS: Harvard (+5.5)



Harvard (+5.5) Pick OU: Over (138.5)



Harvard Performance Insights

Harvard ranked 266th in the country last season with 68.4 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 69th with 66.4 points allowed per game.

The Crimson averaged 34.3 boards per game (44th-ranked in college basketball). They allowed 30.2 rebounds per contest (116th-ranked).

Harvard ranked 163rd in the nation with 13.2 dimes per game.

Last year the Crimson averaged 12.9 turnovers per game (283rd-ranked in college basketball) and forced 12.4 turnovers per contest (133rd-ranked).

The Crimson ranked 20th-worst in the nation with a 30.8% shooting percentage from three-point land. Meanwhile, they drained 6.6 three-pointers per game (266th-ranked in college basketball).

Harvard ranked 177th in the country with 7.2 treys allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 67th with a 31.9% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

Last year Harvard took 62.5% two-pointers, accounting for 73.7% of the team's baskets. It shot 37.5% three-pointers (26.3% of the team's baskets).

