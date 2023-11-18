Two hot teams hit the court when the Boston College Eagles (3-0) host the Harvard Crimson (4-0) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The Eagles are 5.5-point favorites and put their three-game win streak on the line against the Crimson, winners of four straight. The matchup's over/under is set at 138.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Harvard vs. Boston College Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Silvio O. Conte Forum

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Boston College -5.5 138.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Crimson Betting Records & Stats

Harvard played nine games last season that ended with over 138.5 points.

The average over/under for Crimson matchups last year was 134.7, 3.8 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Crimson's record against the spread last season was 10-11-0.

Harvard was underdogs in nine games last season and won three (33.3%) of those contests.

The Crimson played as an underdog of +200 or more once last season and lost that game.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 33.3% chance of a victory for the Crimson.

Harvard vs. Boston College Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 138.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 138.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Boston College 15 50% 66.6 135 70.2 136.6 135.2 Harvard 9 42.9% 68.4 135 66.4 136.6 136

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Harvard Insights & Trends

The Crimson averaged just 1.8 fewer points per game last year (68.4) than the Eagles allowed (70.2).

Harvard put together a 6-3 ATS record and an 8-2 overall record last season in games it scored more than 70.2 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Harvard vs. Boston College Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Boston College 14-16-0 2-5 18-12-0 Harvard 10-11-0 2-0 9-12-0

Harvard vs. Boston College Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Boston College Harvard 9-7 Home Record 5-7 4-7 Away Record 8-6 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 66.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.1 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.3 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.