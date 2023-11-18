The Yale Bulldogs (6-3) and the Harvard Crimson (8-1) play on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at the Yale Bowl in a clash of Ivy League opponents.

Yale owns the 31st-ranked offense this season (30.7 points per game), and has been better on defense, ranking 21st-best with only 20.1 points allowed per game. Harvard is posting 373.4 total yards per contest on offense this season (48th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 353.1 total yards per game (64th-ranked).

Harvard vs. Yale Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

New Haven, Connecticut Venue: Yale Bowl

Harvard vs. Yale Key Statistics

Harvard Yale 373.4 (76th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364.7 (82nd) 353.1 (40th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 350.6 (36th) 208.9 (12th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 163.9 (34th) 164.6 (101st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 200.8 (66th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Harvard Stats Leaders

Charles DePrima has been a dual threat for Harvard this season. He has 951 passing yards (105.7 per game) while completing 50% of his passes. He's tossed 12 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 518 yards (57.6 ypg) on 84 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Shane McLaughlin has rushed for 780 yards on 142 carries so far this year while scoring six times on the ground.

Cooper Barkate's 434 receiving yards (48.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 35 receptions on 26 targets with three touchdowns.

Tim Dowd has totaled 231 receiving yards (25.7 yards per game) and one touchdown on nine receptions.

Tyler Neville's 16 catches (on nine targets) have netted him 204 yards (22.7 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Yale Stats Leaders

Nolan Grooms has been a dual threat for Yale so far this season. He has 1,773 passing yards, completing 66.5% of his passes and throwing 20 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's rushed for 576 yards (64 ypg) on 123 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Joshua Pitsenberger has been handed the ball 94 times this year and racked up 349 yards (38.8 per game) with eight touchdowns.

Mason Tipton's 776 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 42 times and has totaled 52 receptions and 10 touchdowns.

Ryan Lindley has caught 31 passes for 314 yards (34.9 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Chase Nenad has a total of 132 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 11 throws and scoring one touchdown.

