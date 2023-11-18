When the Harvard Crimson play the Yale Bulldogs at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 18, our projection model predicts the Crimson will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Harvard vs. Yale Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Harvard (-1.7) 52.0 Harvard 27, Yale 25

Harvard Betting Info (2023)

The Crimson are 1-0-0 against the spread this season.

The Crimson have hit the over in one of one games with a set total (100%).

Yale Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs put together a 5-5-0 ATS record last year.

Bulldogs games went over the point total three out of 10 times last season.

Crimson vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Yale 30.7 20.1 28.8 18.7 34.3 23.0 Harvard 33.3 19.9 35.0 17.7 26.0 22.5

