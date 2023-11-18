The Holy Cross Crusaders (1-3) play the Elon Phoenix (2-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Holy Cross vs. Elon Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rock Hill Sports and Event Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Rock Hill Sports and Event Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Patriot League Games

Holy Cross Stats Insights

The Crusaders shot at a 43.6% rate from the field last season, the same as opponents of the Phoenix averaged.

Holy Cross put together an 8-6 straight up record in games it shot better than 43.6% from the field.

The Phoenix ranked 280th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Crusaders ranked 328th.

The Crusaders scored an average of 66.8 points per game last year, only 4.8 fewer points than the 71.6 the Phoenix gave up.

Holy Cross put together a 6-2 record last season in games it scored more than 71.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Holy Cross Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Holy Cross averaged 2.2 more points per game at home (67.5) than away (65.3).

The Crusaders allowed fewer points at home (70.3 per game) than away (73.3) last season.

Beyond the arc, Holy Cross drained more 3-pointers on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (6.4) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (39.3%) than at home (34.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Holy Cross Upcoming Schedule