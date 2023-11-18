The Elon Phoenix (2-2) go up against the Holy Cross Crusaders (1-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Holy Cross vs. Elon Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rock Hill Sports and Event Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Rock Hill Sports and Event Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Holy Cross vs. Elon Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Elon Moneyline Holy Cross Moneyline BetMGM Elon (-1.5) 144.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Elon (-1.5) 145.5 -128 +104 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Holy Cross vs. Elon Betting Trends (2022-23)

Holy Cross compiled a 14-14-0 ATS record last year.

The Crusaders were an underdog by 1.5 points or more 26 times last year, and covered the spread in 13 of those games.

Elon went 10-16-0 ATS last season.

A total of eight Phoenix games last season hit the over.

