Saturday's contest features the Elon Phoenix (2-2) and the Holy Cross Crusaders (1-3) squaring off at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 82-71 victory for heavily favored Elon according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on November 18.

The game has no set line.

Holy Cross vs. Elon Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Rock Hill, South Carolina

Rock Hill, South Carolina Venue: Rock Hill Sports and Event Center

Holy Cross vs. Elon Score Prediction

Prediction: Elon 82, Holy Cross 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Holy Cross vs. Elon

Computer Predicted Spread: Elon (-11.7)

Elon (-11.7) Computer Predicted Total: 153.1

Holy Cross Performance Insights

Last season, Holy Cross was 306th in the country offensively (66.8 points scored per game) and 254th on defense (72.6 points allowed).

The Crusaders were 306th in the country in rebounds per game (29.2) and third-worst in rebounds allowed (35.6) last year.

Last season Holy Cross was ranked 230th in the country in assists with 12.4 per game.

The Crusaders made 6.8 3-pointers per game and shot 36.6% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 237th and 53rd, respectively, in the country.

Giving up 6.8 3-pointers per game and conceding 32.6% from beyond the arc last year, Holy Cross was 128th and 106th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Holy Cross attempted 32.2% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 27% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it took 67.8% of its shots, with 73% of its makes coming from there.

