Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, November 18, when the Holy Cross Crusaders and Georgetown Hoyas go head to head at 12:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Crusaders. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Holy Cross vs. Georgetown Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Holy Cross (-21.5) 61.2 Holy Cross 41, Georgetown 20

Holy Cross Betting Info (2023)

The Crusaders' record against the spread is 3-3-0.

There have been five Crusaders games (out of six) that went over the total this year.

Georgetown Betting Info (2022)

The Hoyas won five games against the spread last season, while failing to cover or pushing six times.

A total of six of Hoyas games last year went over the point total.

Crusaders vs. Hoyas 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Holy Cross 37.5 27.3 41.3 21.7 37.2 28.3 Georgetown 27.3 25.3 27.8 21.2 26.5 31.5

