The Holy Cross Crusaders (1-3) and the Elon Phoenix (2-2) meet at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no set line.

Holy Cross vs. Elon Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023

7:30 PM ET

Where: Rock Hill, South Carolina

Venue: Rock Hill Sports and Event Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Holy Cross Betting Records & Stats

Holy Cross won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Holy Cross (14-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 50% of the time, 11.5% more often than Elon (10-16-0) last season.

Holy Cross vs. Elon Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Holy Cross 66.8 132.2 72.6 144.2 137.4 Elon 65.4 132.2 71.6 144.2 139.8

Additional Holy Cross Insights & Trends

Last year, the Crusaders recorded just 4.8 fewer points per game (66.8) than the Phoenix allowed (71.6).

Holy Cross went 4-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall last season when scoring more than 71.6 points.

Holy Cross vs. Elon Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Holy Cross 14-14-0 18-10-0 Elon 10-16-0 8-18-0

Holy Cross vs. Elon Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Holy Cross Elon 6-9 Home Record 5-9 4-11 Away Record 3-12 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.6 65.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.8 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

