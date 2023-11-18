The Holy Cross Crusaders (6-4) hit the road for a Patriot League battle against the Georgetown Hoyas (5-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Fitton Field.

On offense, Holy Cross has been a top-25 unit, ranking fifth-best in the FCS by totaling 466.6 yards per game. The defense ranks 90th (384.3 yards allowed per game). Georgetown ranks 51st in the FCS with 27.3 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 56th with 25.3 points allowed per contest on defense.

Holy Cross vs. Georgetown Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Worcester, Massachusetts

Worcester, Massachusetts Venue: Fitton Field

Holy Cross vs. Georgetown Key Statistics

Holy Cross Georgetown 466.6 (5th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 401.2 (32nd) 384.3 (92nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 311.0 (32nd) 256.7 (3rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 146.5 (65th) 209.9 (56th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 254.7 (22nd) 3 (103rd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Holy Cross Stats Leaders

Matthew Sluka leads Holy Cross with 1,600 yards (160.0 ypg) on 115-of-183 passing with 19 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 1,082 rushing yards on 159 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

Jordan Fuller has piled up 1,046 yards on 156 attempts, scoring 18 times.

Jalen Coker's 934 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 53 times and has collected 53 receptions and 14 touchdowns.

Justin Shorter has caught 33 passes for 417 yards (41.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Tyler Purdy has a total of 166 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 14 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Georgetown Stats Leaders

Tyler Knoop has compiled 2,119 yards on 63.8% passing while recording 18 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 151 yards with two scores.

Joshua Stakely has rushed for 591 yards on 119 carries so far this year while scoring six times on the ground. He's also added 28 catches, totaling 221 yards and five touchdowns through the air.

Naieem Kearney has run for 556 yards across 122 carries, scoring five touchdowns.

Jimmy Kibble has collected 28 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 669 (66.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 31 times and has seven touchdowns.

Nicholas Dunnenman has put together a 668-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 66 passes on 74 targets.

Brock Biestek has racked up 350 reciving yards (35.0 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

