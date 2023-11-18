When the Iowa Hawkeyes play the Illinois Fighting Illini at 3:30 PM on Saturday, November 18, our computer model predicts the Hawkeyes will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Iowa vs. Illinois Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Iowa (-3) Over (32.5) Iowa 28, Illinois 14

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 12 Predictions

Iowa Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Iowa vs. Illinois? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Hawkeyes have a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Hawkeyes have four wins in nine games against the spread this year.

Iowa is 2-3-1 ATS when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Iowa has had two games (out of nine) hit the over this year.

The total for this game is 32.5, 4.3 points fewer than the average total in Iowa games thus far this season.

Illinois Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Fighting Illini based on the moneyline is 43.5%.

The Fighting Illini have only covered the spread two times in 10 opportunities this season.

Illinois has a 1-3 record against the spread when an underdog by 3 points or more this season.

Out of the Fighting Illini's 10 games with a set total, five have hit the over (50%).

The average point total for Illinois this season is 14.6 points higher than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hawkeyes vs. Fighting Illini 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Iowa 18.8 12.3 23.8 11 11.7 16.7 Illinois 23.8 29.3 23.7 27.5 24 32

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.