Will Jake DeBrusk Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 18?
In the upcoming contest versus the Montreal Canadiens, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Jake DeBrusk to score a goal for the Boston Bruins? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jake DeBrusk score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
DeBrusk stats and insights
- In one of 14 games this season, DeBrusk scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game against the Canadiens this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- DeBrusk has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 3.2% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens have conceded 59 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
DeBrusk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:48
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:36
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|14:26
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|14:45
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|16:18
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|21:24
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/30/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|17:58
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|17:59
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/26/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|16:51
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|18:11
|Away
|W 3-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bruins vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.