For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Boston Bruins and the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jakub Lauko a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Jakub Lauko score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Lauko stats and insights

  • Lauko is yet to score through eight games this season.
  • He has taken zero shots in one game against the Canadiens this season, but has not scored.
  • Lauko has zero points on the power play.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • On defense, the Canadiens are giving up 59 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

