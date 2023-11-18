The No. 23 Kansas State Wildcats (7-3) and the Kansas Jayhawks (7-3) hit the field to try to take home the Governor's Cup. Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this game.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Kansas State vs. Kansas? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Kansas State vs. Kansas?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Kansas State 35, Kansas 23

Kansas State 35, Kansas 23 Kansas State is 5-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 71.4% of those games).

When they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter, the Wildcats have a record of 1-1 (75%).

Kansas has been an underdog in four games this season and won three (75%) of those contests.

The Jayhawks have played as an underdog of +270 or more once this season and lost that game.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Wildcats a 77.8% chance to win.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Kansas State (-9.5)



Kansas State (-9.5) Against the spread, Kansas State is 8-2-0 this season.

The Wildcats have an against the spread record of 4-1 in their five games when favored by 9.5 points or more so far this season.

In Kansas' 10 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Jayhawks have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 9.5 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the Kansas State vs. Kansas matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (57.5)



Over (57.5) Four of Kansas State's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 57.5 points.

This season, five of Kansas' games have ended with a score higher than 57.5 points.

The over/under for the game of 57.5 is 14 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Kansas State (38.8 points per game) and Kansas (32.7 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Kansas State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.2 55.4 52.3 Implied Total AVG 33.1 35.8 29 ATS Record 8-2-0 6-0-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 6-4-0 3-3-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-2 5-0 0-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

Kansas

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.4 61.2 56.8 Implied Total AVG 35.2 35.5 34.8 ATS Record 5-5-0 4-2-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-5-0 4-2-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2 3-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-1 2-0 1-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.