Can we expect Kevin Shattenkirk finding the back of the net when the Boston Bruins play the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Kevin Shattenkirk score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Shattenkirk stats and insights

  • Shattenkirk is yet to score through 13 games this season.
  • In one game versus the Canadiens this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Canadiens are conceding 59 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Shattenkirk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:13 Away W 5-2
11/9/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 18:36 Home W 5-2
11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:11 Away W 3-2
11/4/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 20:56 Away L 5-4
11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 21:23 Home W 3-2 SO
10/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:09 Home W 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:58 Home W 4-1
10/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:13 Home L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 14:17 Away W 3-0
10/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:57 Away W 3-1

Bruins vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

