The Duquesne Dukes should win their matchup against the Merrimack Warriors at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 18, based on our computer projections. If you're seeking more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Merrimack vs. Duquesne Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Duquesne (-1.6) 53.5 Duquesne 28, Merrimack 26

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Merrimack Betting Info (2023)

The Warriors have one win against the spread this year.

Two Warriors games (out of three) have hit the over this season.

Duquesne Betting Info (2023)

The Dukes have not covered the spread in a game yet this year (0-3-0).

All Dukes three game with a set total have hit the over.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Warriors vs. Dukes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Merrimack 28.1 21.0 34.0 18.0 24.2 23.0 Duquesne 29.2 31.4 39.8 23.8 22.2 36.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.