The Merrimack Warriors (5-5) square off against a fellow NEC foe when they visit the Duquesne Dukes (6-4) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Duane Stadium.

Merrimack ranks 96th in total offense this year (314.6 yards per game), but has been thriving on defense, ranking ninth-best in the FCS with 314.6 yards allowed per game. With 29.2 points per game on offense, Duquesne ranks 38th in the FCS. Defensively, it ranks 101st, allowing 31.4 points per game.

Merrimack vs. Duquesne Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row City: North Andover, Massachusetts

North Andover, Massachusetts Venue: Duane Stadium

Merrimack vs. Duquesne Key Statistics

Merrimack Duquesne 314.6 (91st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 377.3 (42nd) 271.6 (12th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 348.1 (63rd) 191.2 (23rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 159.9 (42nd) 123.4 (125th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 217.4 (48th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (124th) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (10th)

Merrimack Stats Leaders

Malakai Anthony has thrown for 727 yards (72.7 ypg) to lead Merrimack, completing 51.3% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes compared to one interception this season.

Tyvon Edmonds Jr. has 1,170 rushing yards on 255 carries with nine touchdowns.

Brendon Wyatt has been handed the ball 52 times this year and racked up 280 yards (28.0 per game) with two touchdowns.

Donovan Wadley's team-leading 458 yards as a receiver have come on 23 catches (out of 17 targets) with five touchdowns.

Jelani Mason has caught 16 passes for 234 yards (23.4 yards per game) this year.

Seth Sweitzer has been the target of eight passes and racked up 13 receptions for 211 yards, an average of 21.1 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Duquesne Stats Leaders

Darius Perrantes has thrown for 2,073 yards (207.3 yards per game) while completing 50.2% of his passes and recording 18 touchdown passes with 17 interceptions this season.

Edward Robinson III is his team's leading rusher with 105 carries for 542 yards, or 54.2 per game. He's found the end zone six times on the ground, as well.

Taj Butts has run for 475 yards across 88 attempts, scoring three touchdowns.

DJ Powell has totaled 31 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 667 (66.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 25 times and has eight touchdowns.

Keshawn Brown has put together a 581-yard season so far with five touchdowns. He's caught 32 passes on 33 targets.

Tedy Afful's 24 targets have resulted in 22 grabs for 425 yards and five touchdowns.

