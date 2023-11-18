Merrimack vs. Duquesne: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The Merrimack Warriors (5-5) and the Duquesne Dukes (6-4) will meet in a matchup of NEC teams on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Duane Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Warriors favored by 1.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 57.5 points.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Merrimack vs. Duquesne matchup in this article.
Merrimack vs. Duquesne Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: NEC Front Row
- City: North Andover, Massachusetts
- Venue: Duane Stadium
Merrimack vs. Duquesne Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Merrimack Moneyline
|Duquesne Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Merrimack (-1.5)
|57.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Merrimack (-2.5)
|57.5
|-138
|+115
Merrimack vs. Duquesne Betting Trends
- Merrimack has won one game against the spread this season.
- Duquesne has put together a 0-3-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Dukes have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more this year twice, and failed to cover both times.
