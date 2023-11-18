The Merrimack Warriors (5-5) and the Duquesne Dukes (6-4) will meet in a matchup of NEC teams on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Duane Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Warriors favored by 1.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 57.5 points.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Merrimack vs. Duquesne matchup in this article.

Merrimack vs. Duquesne Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row City: North Andover, Massachusetts

North Andover, Massachusetts Venue: Duane Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Merrimack vs. Duquesne Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Week 12 Odds

Merrimack vs. Duquesne Betting Trends

Merrimack has won one game against the spread this season.

Duquesne has put together a 0-3-0 record against the spread this year.

The Dukes have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more this year twice, and failed to cover both times.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.