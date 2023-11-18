Patriot Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:23 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Patriot teams will hit the court in three games on Saturday's college basketball schedule. That includes the Boston University Terriers squaring off against the Rider Broncs at Alumni Gymnasium.
Patriot Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Boston University Terriers at Rider Broncs
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Lafayette Leopards at Long Island Sharks
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|-
|American Eagles at Richmond Spiders
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|-
